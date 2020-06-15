Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Golden Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $310.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $207.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $119,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,502.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $130,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $103,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 149.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

