Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Short Interest Down 6.1% in May

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the May 14th total of 5,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,814,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 314,591 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Standard Ventures during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on GSV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from $1.90 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN GSV opened at $0.67 on Monday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.12.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.