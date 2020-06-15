GMS (NYSE:GMS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on GMS from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of GMS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GMS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of GMS opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. GMS has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $938.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Ross bought 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $923,366.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 384,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,560.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald R. Ross bought 108,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $1,645,320.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,080.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GMS by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

