Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Down 5.3% in May

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the May 14th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 462,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GLOB has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,535,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,863,000 after acquiring an additional 146,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,097,000 after acquiring an additional 417,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Globant by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,744,000 after acquiring an additional 340,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Globant by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,263,000 after acquiring an additional 45,517 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,667,000 after acquiring an additional 74,284 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $141.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.75 and a beta of 1.32. Globant has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $152.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

