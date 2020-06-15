Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $72.78. 1,127,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,033,354. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average of $71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $181,819.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,520.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,368 shares of company stock worth $3,357,912. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.