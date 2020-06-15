GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded GETINGE AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

GETINGE AB/ADR stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. GETINGE AB/ADR has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Surgical Workflows, and Life Science segments. It offers practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables; anesthesia, beating heart surgery, and ceiling devices; washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions; connected solutions; consumables products; drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packaging services; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; critical care ventilators; modular room systems; operating lights; operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; patient flow management solutions; patient transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; sterilizers; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion components; loading and distribution trolleys; trays and baskets; and after sales consulting services.

