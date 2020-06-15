General Motors (NYSE:GM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:GM opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,865,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,086,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,162,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719,148 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

