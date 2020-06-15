General Electric (NYSE:GE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Electric is poised to gain from its portfolio-restructuring program (that will help in transforming it into a high-tech industrial company), digital business, efforts to reduce leverage and solid liquidity in the years ahead. Recently, the company communicated that free cash flow will be positive in 2021, with margins in high-single digits. However, General Electric’s shares have declined in the past three months. The company expects the coronavirus outbreak to hurt its performance in the second quarter. Its businesses, especially Aviation and GECAS, are severely impacted by the pandemic. In addition, risks associated with unfavorable movements in foreign currencies might continue to affect its performances in the quarters ahead. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for the second quarter, and 2020 and 2021 have declined.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.17.

NYSE GE opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

