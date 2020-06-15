Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

GECFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Gecina in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gecina has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of GECFF opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Gecina has a one year low of $101.68 and a one year high of $192.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day moving average is $157.80.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

