GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.69% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GCP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.14. 198,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,152. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.07. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

