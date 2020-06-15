GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $12.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GPS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut GAP from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

GPS opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. GAP has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GAP will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Strain acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $89,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,941,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,507,000 after buying an additional 844,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in GAP by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GAP by 73.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613,511 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in GAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,019,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in GAP by 2,279.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,203,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

