Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GCI. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Gannett in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Gannett has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

NYSE GCI opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $266.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.49. Gannett has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $948.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gannett will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 86,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $81,826.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 379,203 shares in the company, valued at $360,242.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gannett stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

