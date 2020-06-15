GAN (GAN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GAN (NYSE:GAN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 16th. Analysts expect GAN to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GAN stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. GAN has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GAN. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Friday. Macquarie started coverage on GAN in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on GAN from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

