Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 195 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,408,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in United Rentals by 531.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 570,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,123,000 after buying an additional 480,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in United Rentals by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 716,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,700,000 after buying an additional 321,705 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 4,311.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 306,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,150,000 after buying an additional 299,754 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in United Rentals by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 618,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,128,000 after buying an additional 294,885 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE:URI opened at $143.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.97 and a 200-day moving average of $134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.