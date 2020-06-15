Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 11,433 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $214,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,197,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.72.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $76.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $80.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,756 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

