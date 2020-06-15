GAMB (GMB) Reaches One Day Volume of $743.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, GAMB has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One GAMB token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. GAMB has a market cap of $436,085.14 and $743.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $486.27 or 0.05279658 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031858 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012471 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004455 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

