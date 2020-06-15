Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sealed Air by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 599,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,119,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Sealed Air by 27.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 38,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Sealed Air by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 154,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

SEE stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,481. Sealed Air Corp has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

