Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Servicemaster Global worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 891,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,061,000 after purchasing an additional 417,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,424 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 671,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,121,000 after purchasing an additional 195,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,635,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SERV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.81. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.36 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.36.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

