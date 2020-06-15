Gabelli Funds LLC Has $8 Million Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

