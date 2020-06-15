Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 633,546 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.22% of Legg Mason worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason during the first quarter valued at $14,658,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Legg Mason during the first quarter valued at $9,973,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Legg Mason during the first quarter valued at $8,670,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Legg Mason by 123.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Legg Mason during the first quarter valued at $2,946,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LM shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

In other Legg Mason news, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,114,732.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,973.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Legg Mason, Inc. purchased 207,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,174,467 shares of company stock worth $108,319,205. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 434,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,309. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Legg Mason Inc has a 52 week low of $33.99 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.