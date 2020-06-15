Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 4,500 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.84. 12,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $168.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

