G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GTHX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.57.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.16. As a group, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 3,196.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 434,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 420,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,375,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 82,547 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 121,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 54,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

