FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FCEL. ValuEngine lowered FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.13.

FCEL opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.54.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 12th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 138.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.14%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,175,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 13.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

