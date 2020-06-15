Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

Shares of FBHS opened at $58.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

