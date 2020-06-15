FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) and Cheetah Mobile (NASDAQ:CMCM) Critical Contrast

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get FORESIGHT AUTON/S alerts:

2.5% of FORESIGHT AUTON/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FORESIGHT AUTON/S and Cheetah Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FORESIGHT AUTON/S N/A -86.65% -74.83% Cheetah Mobile -14.45% 2.08% 1.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FORESIGHT AUTON/S and Cheetah Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FORESIGHT AUTON/S N/A N/A -$15.44 million N/A N/A Cheetah Mobile $515.34 million 0.83 -$45.10 million $0.21 14.24

FORESIGHT AUTON/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cheetah Mobile.

Risk & Volatility

FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FORESIGHT AUTON/S and Cheetah Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FORESIGHT AUTON/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cheetah Mobile 2 1 0 0 1.33

FORESIGHT AUTON/S presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 525.00%. Cheetah Mobile has a consensus price target of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 5.91%. Given FORESIGHT AUTON/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FORESIGHT AUTON/S is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Summary

FORESIGHT AUTON/S beats Cheetah Mobile on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones. Its utility products also comprise Cheetah Keyboard, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled application; Photo Grid, a photo collage application for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lock screen with notifications and security; Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices; and SafeWallet, a mobile digital wallet. In addition, the company offers Live.me, a live video streaming application; and Cheez, an interactive short video application. Further, it provides mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, Dancing Line, Arrow.io, Tap Tap Fish, and Tap Tap Dash; and Cheetah Voicepod, an AI-based smart speaker. Additionally, the company offers mobile advertising platform; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; and cloud-based data analytics engines, as well as mobile advertising, and Web and mobile games publisher services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for FORESIGHT AUTON/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORESIGHT AUTON/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.