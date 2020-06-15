Ford Motor (NYSE:F) versus The Shyft Group (NYSE:SHYF) Critical Review

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Ford Motor has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ford Motor and The Shyft Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 2 9 3 0 2.07 The Shyft Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ford Motor currently has a consensus target price of $7.81, indicating a potential upside of 20.92%. Given Ford Motor’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ford Motor is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ford Motor and The Shyft Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $155.90 billion 0.16 $47.00 million $1.19 5.43 The Shyft Group $756.54 million 0.74 -$12.57 million $1.24 12.80

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than The Shyft Group. Ford Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Shyft Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Ford Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ford Motor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ford Motor and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor -2.06% 6.54% 0.84% The Shyft Group -0.69% 24.51% 10.40%

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Ford Motor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. The Mobility segment designs and builds mobility services; and provides self-driving systems development and vehicle integration, autonomous vehicle research and engineering, and autonomous vehicle transportation-as-a-service network development services. The Ford Credit segment primarily engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. It provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. This segment also offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. Ford Motor Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc., manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV). The FVS segment manufactures and sells various commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Utilimaster Upfit Services, and Reach brand names. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services. The SCV engages in the engineering and manufacture of luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; manufacture and assemble of truck body options for various trades, service truck bodies, stake body trucks, contractor trucks, and dump bed trucks; and provision of chassis and complete vehicle assembly services for military vehicles, drill rigs, shuttle bus chassis, and other specialty chassis and vehicles. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis; and parts and accessories for its motor home, defense, and specialty chassis, as well as maintenance and repair services for its motor home and specialty chassis. The company sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individual end users, and municipalities and other governmental entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

