Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.78.

FOCS opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.59 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,202 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after acquiring an additional 218,231 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,342,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,893,000 after acquiring an additional 458,104 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 697,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 197,884 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

