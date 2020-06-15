Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Short Interest Update

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the May 14th total of 7,540,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $4,455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,998,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 1,238 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $66,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,742,585 shares of company stock valued at $290,858,947 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Floor & Decor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,070,000 after buying an additional 528,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,678,000 after purchasing an additional 959,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,662,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,086,000 after purchasing an additional 299,619 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,811,000 after purchasing an additional 191,482 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares during the period.

FND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

NYSE FND opened at $52.37 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

