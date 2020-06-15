First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in First Horizon National by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 10.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in First Horizon National by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 220,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

FHN stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,077,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. First Horizon National Corp has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In related news, Director Wendy P. Davidson acquired 3,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $180,138.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

