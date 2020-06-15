First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) & Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Head to Head Analysis

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.8% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Bancorp and Bankwell Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 28.34% 10.45% 1.43% Bankwell Financial Group 16.75% 8.22% 0.76%

Risk and Volatility

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp and Bankwell Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $308.70 million 2.36 $92.05 million $3.10 8.09 Bankwell Financial Group $88.19 million 1.37 $18.22 million $2.31 6.65

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group. Bankwell Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Bancorp pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Bankwell Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Bancorp and Bankwell Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.46%. Bankwell Financial Group has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.21%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Bankwell Financial Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and SBA loans. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letters of credit, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and Internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 101 branches, including 95 branches in North Carolina and 6 branches in South Carolina. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including residential real estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and consumer loans, such as loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, or automobiles, as well as unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. As of June 9, 2018, it operated through a network of 12 branches. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

