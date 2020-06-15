Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Earning Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a daily sentiment score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Fiore Gold stock opened at C$0.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $104.56 million and a PE ratio of 47.00. Fiore Gold has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.60.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$25.45 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiore Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fiore Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

