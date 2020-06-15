Financial Survey: Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) versus Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and Zynga’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -9.03% -16.20% -8.22% Zynga 4.58% -3.55% -1.90%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pegasystems and Zynga, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 0 7 0 3.00 Zynga 2 2 12 0 2.63

Pegasystems presently has a consensus price target of $112.29, indicating a potential upside of 21.08%. Zynga has a consensus price target of $9.84, indicating a potential upside of 8.05%. Given Pegasystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than Zynga.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pegasystems and Zynga’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $911.38 million 8.15 -$90.43 million ($1.25) -74.19 Zynga $1.32 billion 6.59 $41.92 million ($0.06) -151.83

Zynga has higher revenue and earnings than Pegasystems. Zynga is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pegasystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynga has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.4% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Zynga shares are held by institutional investors. 51.9% of Pegasystems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Zynga shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zynga beats Pegasystems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. It also provides digital process automation products for businesses with capabilities to automate industry-specific business processes. In addition, the company offers Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; and guidance and implementation, technical support, and instructor-led and online training services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and high tech, communications and media, insurance, government, consumer services, and life sciences markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

