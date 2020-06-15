Financial Contrast: Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) & NexTier Oilfield Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEX)

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Subsea 7 and NexTier Oilfield Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subsea 7 0 1 1 0 2.50 NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 5 7 0 2.58

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.64, indicating a potential upside of 22.69%. Given NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NexTier Oilfield Solutions is more favorable than Subsea 7.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Subsea 7 and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subsea 7 $3.66 billion 0.60 -$83.60 million $0.05 138.20 NexTier Oilfield Solutions $1.82 billion 0.35 -$106.16 million ($0.23) -12.91

Subsea 7 has higher revenue and earnings than NexTier Oilfield Solutions. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Subsea 7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Subsea 7 and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subsea 7 -2.89% -0.05% -0.03% NexTier Oilfield Solutions -7.70% -3.63% -1.72%

Volatility & Risk

Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 3.55, indicating that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Subsea 7 beats NexTier Oilfield Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 S.A. delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; life of field services, such as inspection, repair, maintenance, integrity management, and remote intervention of subsea infrastructure; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines; hook-up services; and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms in shallow water. In addition, it operates heavy lifting vessels and oil and gas structures; and installs offshore wind farm foundations and inter-array cables, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities. It has a fleet of 35 vessels; 2 vessels under construction; and 166 ROVs. Subsea 7 S.A. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company has 29 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 34 wireline trucks, 24 cementing pumps, and other ancillary assets located in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Formation, the Bakken Formation, and other active oil and gas basins. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

