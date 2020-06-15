Financial Contrast: AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) versus Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR)

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) and Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AAON and Carrier Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAON 1 0 0 0 1.00 Carrier Global 0 7 3 0 2.30

Carrier Global has a consensus target price of $18.71, indicating a potential downside of 13.12%. Given Carrier Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carrier Global is more favorable than AAON.

Profitability

This table compares AAON and Carrier Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAON 13.37% 23.12% 18.04% Carrier Global N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AAON and Carrier Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAON $469.33 million 5.76 $53.71 million $1.02 50.94 Carrier Global $18.61 billion 1.00 $2.12 billion N/A N/A

Carrier Global has higher revenue and earnings than AAON.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.7% of AAON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Carrier Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of AAON shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AAON beats Carrier Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAON

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. AAON, Inc. sells its products through a network of manufacturers' representatives and internal sales force. AAON, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

