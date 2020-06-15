Financial Analysis: Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) vs. Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Soliton and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton N/A -154.06% -121.97% Silk Road Medical -54.94% -44.17% -24.11%

This table compares Soliton and Silk Road Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton N/A N/A -$13.75 million ($1.00) -13.81 Silk Road Medical $63.35 million 18.44 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -27.29

Soliton has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soliton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Soliton and Silk Road Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton 0 0 2 0 3.00 Silk Road Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Soliton presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.34%. Silk Road Medical has a consensus target price of $49.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.80%. Given Silk Road Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Soliton.

Risk & Volatility

Soliton has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Soliton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Soliton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Silk Road Medical beats Soliton on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc., an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

