FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 215.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on FedEx from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.35.

Shares of FDX traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.65. The stock had a trading volume of 370,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,267. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $178.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.