Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 76,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.50% of Federal Signal worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSS. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Federal Signal by 30.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

FSS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.96. 29,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,020. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSS. Sidoti downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

