FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Northcoast Research currently has $240.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $246.77.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $286.98 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $318.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $545,241.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,051.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,105,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at $441,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,078,368. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

