Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Short Interest Update

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the May 14th total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $73.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.76. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

