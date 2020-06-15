Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $2.83 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth $146,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,176 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 586,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 93,250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,586,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 52,302 shares during the period.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.