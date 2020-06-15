Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) versus DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Head to Head Comparison

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

30.3% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of DSP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of DSP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Everspin Technologies and DSP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $37.50 million 3.27 -$14.67 million ($0.80) -8.20 DSP Group $117.61 million 3.29 -$1.19 million $0.29 57.48

DSP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Everspin Technologies and DSP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 DSP Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Everspin Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.44%. DSP Group has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.97%. Given Everspin Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than DSP Group.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and DSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies -12.82% -17.36% -9.15% DSP Group -2.20% 3.22% 2.40%

Volatility and Risk

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSP Group has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DSP Group beats Everspin Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets. It serves customers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies. It also enables converged voice, audio, video, and data connectivity across various mobile, consumer, and enterprise products, including mobile phones, Internet of Things and wearable devices, connected multimedia screens, home automation and security, cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. The company operates in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, Europe, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It sells its products primarily through distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. DSP Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.