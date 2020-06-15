Evercore Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,100,000 after acquiring an additional 356,268 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,681,000 after acquiring an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,112,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,800,000 after acquiring an additional 77,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,065,000 after acquiring an additional 265,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $88.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.05. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.