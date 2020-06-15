Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $215,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,117 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 141,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David M. Wold purchased 2,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,604.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $21.36 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

