Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Tops $0.0000

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $65,880.96 and approximately $10.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.27 or 0.05279658 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031858 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012471 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,831,548,281 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

