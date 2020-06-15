Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $292.07.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS stock opened at $249.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.17. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $334.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,593,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.