Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,964 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 111.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 68.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.05. 36,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.