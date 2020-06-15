Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $186.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equifax's shares have outperformed its industry year to date, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenues beat in the past four quarters. The company's offerings are of great importance to its customers as they use the credit information and related analytical services and data to process applications for new credit cards, automobile loans, home and equity loans, and other consumer loans. Acquisitions supplement core business and joint ventures help expand globally. A diversified client base is beneficial as weakness in any sector can be balances with strength in others. On the flip side, Equifax continues to bear the brunt of higher costs as it has increased its spending on technology after the 2017 cyber-attack. High debt and seasonality continue to act as headwinds for the company.”

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Equifax from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks downgraded Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $167.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.96. Equifax has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $180.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 33.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.