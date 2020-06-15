Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Down 7.4% in May

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the May 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 1,284,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $3,739,111.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Epsilon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 24.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 284.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the period. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPSN opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. Epsilon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 10.14%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Epsilon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

