EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.78.

NYSE EOG opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. EOG Resources has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 55.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 59.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

