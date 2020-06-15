Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Purchases $103,020.00 in Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Nevada A. Kent acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,027 shares in the company, valued at $172,627.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of EFSC opened at $31.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $811.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EFSC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
About Enterprise Financial Services
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
