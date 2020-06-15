Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Purchases $103,020.00 in Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Nevada A. Kent acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,027 shares in the company, valued at $172,627.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EFSC opened at $31.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $811.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EFSC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

